Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Pepsico in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pepsico’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEP. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Thursday. Vetr downgraded Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pepsico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.28.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-pepsico-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-pep.html.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) opened at 108.15 on Friday. Pepsico has a 52 week low of $97.54 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Pepsico had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pepsico by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,515,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,637,000 after buying an additional 2,290,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pepsico by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,651,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,170,000 after buying an additional 1,115,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pepsico by 21.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,642,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,088,000 after buying an additional 3,773,486 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pepsico by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,671,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,677,000 after buying an additional 340,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pepsico by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,028,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,308,000 after buying an additional 173,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

