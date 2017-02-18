CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of CAI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company earned $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. CAI International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

“Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAI International, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CAI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-cai-international-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-cai.html.

CAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price target on CAI International to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) opened at 17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.09 million, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 2.17. CAI International has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CAI International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

“Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAI International, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CAI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-cai-international-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-cai.html.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, which it leases primarily to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.