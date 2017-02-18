Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/rent-a-center-inc-rcii-expected-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-10-per-share.html.

RCII has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) opened at 8.20 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $435.82 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.95%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Chairman Mark E. Speese acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 744,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,098.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/rent-a-center-inc-rcii-expected-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-10-per-share.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 22.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 9.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico and Franchising.

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.