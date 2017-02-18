Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (RECI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) opened at 163.50 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 119.06 billion. Real Estate Credit Investments has a one year low of GBX 1.57 and a one year high of GBX 164.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.61.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments in a report on Friday, January 6th.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd, formerly Real Estate Credit Investments PCC Limited, is an investment company engaged in investing in real estate debt investments. The Investment Policy of the Company is the investment policy for the core segment (Core). In order to achieve its investment objective for the Core, the Company invests and will continue to invest primarily in debt secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe and the United Kingdom.

