Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quotient Technology to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) opened at 12.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.11 billion. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $14.36.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Quotient Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Dawn G. Lepore sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $37,231.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,535.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $2,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,973 shares of company stock worth $5,393,157 in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 758,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 50,164 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 91.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 537,696 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 897,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 133,605 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $6,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, formerly Coupons.com Incorporated, is a provider of digital promotions and media solutions. The Company connects consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers with shoppers by offering digital promotions and media to shoppers through mobile, Web and social channels. The Company’s platform is used by brands, as well as retailers in the grocery, drug, dollar, club and mass merchandise channels to engage shoppers at the critical moments when they are choosing what products to buy and where to shop.

