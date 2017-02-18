Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

QUOT has been the subject of several other reports. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Quotient Technology from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) opened at 12.85 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.11 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business earned $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Connie Chen sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $117,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,742.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Howard Burbank III sold 111,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $1,442,345.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,157 over the last 90 days. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 38.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, formerly Coupons.com Incorporated, is a provider of digital promotions and media solutions. The Company connects consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers with shoppers by offering digital promotions and media to shoppers through mobile, Web and social channels. The Company’s platform is used by brands, as well as retailers in the grocery, drug, dollar, club and mass merchandise channels to engage shoppers at the critical moments when they are choosing what products to buy and where to shop.

