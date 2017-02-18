QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Position Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 139.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,576,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,203,981,000 after buying an additional 10,234,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $408,900,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 57.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,400,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $780,900,000 after buying an additional 4,150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,432,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,468,102,000 after buying an additional 3,035,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,196,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,981,000 after buying an additional 1,829,167 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 56.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.66.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Cristiano R. Amon purchased 18,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,758 shares of company stock worth $4,050,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

