Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snyder’s-Lance in a research report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Snyder’s-Lance’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Snyder’s-Lance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snyder’s-Lance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snyder’s-Lance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

“Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE) Boosted by SunTrust Banks” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-snyders-lance-inc-lnce-boosted-by-suntrust-banks.html.

Snyder’s-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) opened at 39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. Snyder’s-Lance has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Snyder’s-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business earned $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.89 million. Snyder’s-Lance had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Snyder’s-Lance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.11%.

In other news, Director Brian J. Driscoll sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Rainier Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 511,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 84,535 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 63.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,406,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,565,000 after buying an additional 936,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 11.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snyder’s-Lance

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company operates in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products segment. The Company’s products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, nuts, restaurant style crackers and other salty snacks.

