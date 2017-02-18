Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive Corporation (The) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Progressive Corporation (The)’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive Corporation (The) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Progressive Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

“Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corporation (The) Raised by Analyst (PGR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-progressive-corporation-the-raised-by-analyst-pgr.html.

Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) opened at 38.57 on Friday. Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Progressive Corporation (The) had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

“Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corporation (The) Raised by Analyst (PGR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-progressive-corporation-the-raised-by-analyst-pgr.html.

In other Progressive Corporation (The) news, insider Valerie A. Krasowski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $375,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Progressive Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Progressive Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.