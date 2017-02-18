Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm earned $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.56 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm earned $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $546.56 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LECO. Longbow Research cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 19.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 61.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric Holdings news, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $449,162.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $559,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,231,813.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,590.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,860 shares of company stock worth $8,977,311 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

