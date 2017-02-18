Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for LightPath Technologies, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the firm will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPTH. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) opened at 2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of -0.54. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Craig T. Dunham purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,437 shares of company stock worth $79,799. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

