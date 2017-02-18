Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Reduced by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company earned $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.87 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 112.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Instinet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) opened at 48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $82.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $344,667,000. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,750,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,143,000 after buying an additional 122,446 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,491,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,855,000 after buying an additional 223,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,081,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates in two segments: North America, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

