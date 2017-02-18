IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co lifted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for IPG Photonics Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Maxa now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for IPG Photonics Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on IPG Photonics Corporation from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on IPG Photonics Corporation from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

“Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Corporation Increased by Dougherty & Co (IPGP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-ipg-photonics-corporation-increased-by-dougherty-co-ipgp.html.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 119.50 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $124.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Inc increased its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

“Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Corporation Increased by Dougherty & Co (IPGP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-ipg-photonics-corporation-increased-by-dougherty-co-ipgp.html.

In other IPG Photonics Corporation news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 750 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,192.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $395,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $962,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is engaged in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers and related optical components. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, advanced communications and medical applications.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.