Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Corporation Decreased by Northcoast Research (IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics Corporation in a report issued on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 119.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.67. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $124.27.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. IPG Photonics Corporation had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company earned $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $99,019.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $658,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $962,840 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics Corporation by 286.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics Corporation by 7.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is engaged in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers and related optical components. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, advanced communications and medical applications.

