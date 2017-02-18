Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for DDR Corp. (DDR) Reduced by Boenning Scattergood

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DDR Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for DDR Corp.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DDR Corp. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DDR Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. raised DDR Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut DDR Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised DDR Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DDR Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) opened at 14.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. DDR Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.26. DDR Corp. had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm earned $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DDR Corp. by 49.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DDR Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DDR Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DDR Corp. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in DDR Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $1,248,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,643,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,684,297.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. DDR Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.97%.

DDR Corp. Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. The Company is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. In addition, it engages in the origination and acquisition of loans and debt securities, which are generally collateralized directly or indirectly by shopping centers.

