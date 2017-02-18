Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Corium International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (CORI)

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corium International in a research report issued on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst J. Gerberry now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Leerink Swann has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Corium International’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company earned $7 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 116.26% and a negative return on equity of 359.24%.

This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of Corium International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. FBR & Co set a $12.00 target price on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Corium International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) opened at 3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $112.22 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Corium International has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corium International stock. RTW Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192,786 shares during the period. Corium International comprises approximately 1.5% of RTW Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RTW Investments LLC owned 4.68% of Corium International worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

