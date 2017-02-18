Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2017 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company earned $324 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.05 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-brixmor-property-group-inc-reduced-by-boenning-scattergood-brx.html.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) opened at 23.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $206,000.

In related news, EVP Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 213,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,713.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc and subsidiaries (collectively BPG) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership) is the entity through which BPG conducts its operations and owns its assets. BPG owns 100% of the common stock of BPG Subsidiary Inc (BPG Sub), which is the sole member of Brixmor OP GP LLC (the General Partner), the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership.

