Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for National Retail Properties (NNN) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for National Retail Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Manaker now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. FBR & Co set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wunderlich dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q2-2017-earnings-forecast-for-national-retail-properties-nnn-issued-by-oppenheimer-holdings.html.

Shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) opened at 44.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.39. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm earned $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.94%.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,809.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q2-2017-earnings-forecast-for-national-retail-properties-nnn-issued-by-oppenheimer-holdings.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. Finally, Passport Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Passport Capital LLC now owns 396,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,496,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are held for investment. The Company owns over 2,050 Properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 24,964,000 square feet, located in approximately 50 states.

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.