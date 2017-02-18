Merus Labs International Inc (TSE:MSL) (NASDAQ:MSLI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus Labs International in a report issued on Wednesday. Cormark analyst D. Novak now expects that the firm will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Merus Labs International’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

“Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Merus Labs International Inc Issued By Cormark (MSL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q2-2017-earnings-estimate-for-merus-labs-international-inc-issued-by-cormark-msl.html.

MSL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut Merus Labs International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Merus Labs International from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Merus Labs International from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Merus Labs International from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Merus Labs International from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.11.

Shares of Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) opened at 1.14 on Friday. Merus Labs International has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The stock’s market cap is $133.38 million.

About Merus Labs International

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

