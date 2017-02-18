Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The company earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. KLR Group set a $150.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) opened at 107.63 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.40 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $431,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its total net acreage position in the Permian Basin is approximately 84,680 net acres.

