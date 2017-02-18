Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst D. Netis now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-vonage-holdings-corp-vg-reduced-by-analyst.html.

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) opened at 6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.25. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vonage Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company earned $247 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vonage Holdings Corp. news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 414,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $3,091,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,297,138.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,214,913 shares of company stock valued at $22,629,102 over the last three months. 14.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-vonage-holdings-corp-vg-reduced-by-analyst.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 434,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,972,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 1,305,920 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 181,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,329,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage Holdings Corp.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and business communication solutions across multiple devices. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP)-based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.