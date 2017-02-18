Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report issued on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

SKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

“Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Reduced by Boenning Scattergood” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-skt-reduced-by-boenning-scattergood.html.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) opened at 33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 60.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 421.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,784,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,772,000 after buying an additional 6,291,547 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 35.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

