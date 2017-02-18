T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business earned $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-t-mobile-us-inc-lowered-by-analyst-tmus.html.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 63.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 841,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 383,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 86,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Michael Barnes sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $1,301,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,267 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,031,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,493,881.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

