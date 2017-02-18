Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Reduced by Northcoast Research

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst E. Snyder now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRCL. RBC Capital Markets set a $74.00 target price on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $128.94.

In related news, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $508,987.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,475,284.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 15.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Stericycle by 78.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

