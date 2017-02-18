Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Lowered by Wedbush

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst A. Kaschalk now forecasts that the firm will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm earned $906.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 85.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.08. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 15.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Stericycle by 78.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $508,987.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,475,284.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.22 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

