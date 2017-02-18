Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann upped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2017 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $10.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.33 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm earned $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-humana-inc-increased-by-leerink-swann-hum.html.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) opened at 204.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $217.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $134,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 141.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-humana-inc-increased-by-leerink-swann-hum.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.