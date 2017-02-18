Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FANG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KLR Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

“Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (FANG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-diamondback-energy-inc-lowered-by-analyst-fang.html.

Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) opened at 107.63 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79. The company’s market capitalization is $8.40 billion.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The business earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.45 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 82.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $431,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 92,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its total net acreage position in the Permian Basin is approximately 84,680 net acres.

