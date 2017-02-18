Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corporation Lowered by Analyst (DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Devon Energy Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KLR Group raised shares of Devon Energy Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-devon-energy-corporation-lowered-by-analyst-dvn.html.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) opened at 44.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company’s market cap is $23.10 billion.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Devon Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Devon Energy Corporation’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Devon Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -1.28%.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-devon-energy-corporation-lowered-by-analyst-dvn.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $146,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $19,579,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 50.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,848,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after buying an additional 1,617,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newgate Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 14.4% in the second quarter. Newgate Capital Management LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.