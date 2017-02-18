Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst N. Mitchell now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Off Wall Street reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

“Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Lowered by Analyst (CTB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-cooper-tire-rubber-company-lowered-by-analyst-ctb.html.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) opened at 40.60 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $783.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.36 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company during the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.86%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (Cooper) is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car and light truck tires. Cooper and its subsidiaries sell medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. It has four business segments: North America, composed of its operations in the United States and Canada; Latin America, composed of its operations in Mexico, Central America and South America; Europe, and Asia.

