Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Analysts at First Analysis cut their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. First Analysis analyst T. Van. Fleet now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. First Analysis also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

“Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (CRL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-charles-river-laboratories-international-inc-lowered-by-analyst-crl.html.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) opened at 88.50 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $326,645.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,862.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 13,950 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,088,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

