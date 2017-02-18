Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Aon PLC Lowered by Analyst (AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn reduced their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Aon PLC in a research report issued on Tuesday. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Langen Mcalenn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Aon PLC’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. Aon PLC had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AON. RBC Capital Markets cut Aon PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Aon PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised Aon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Aon PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) opened at 117.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,287,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Aon PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,934,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aon PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,538,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Aon PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Aon PLC Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

