Golden Queen Mining Co. (TSE:GQM) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Golden Queen Mining in a report issued on Wednesday. Cormark analyst G. Jennings now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Golden Queen Mining’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-earnings-forecast-for-golden-queen-mining-co-gqm-issued-by-cormark.html.

Golden Queen Mining (TSE:GQM) opened at 0.88 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $97.72 million. Golden Queen Mining has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-earnings-forecast-for-golden-queen-mining-co-gqm-issued-by-cormark.html.

About Golden Queen Mining

Golden Queen Mining Co, Ltd. is engaged in the development of the Soledad Mountain Project (the Project), located in the Mojave Mining District, Kern County, California. The Company incorporated Golden Queen Mining Canada Ltd. (GQM Canada), a British Columbia subsidiary, to hold the Company’s interest in Golden Queen Mining Holdings, Inc (GQM Holdings).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Queen Mining Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Queen Mining Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.