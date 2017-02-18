Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Fossil Group in a report released on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst A. Andreeva now expects that the firm will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Fossil Group’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $959 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.13 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-earnings-estimate-for-fossil-group-inc-fosl-issued-by-oppenheimer-holdings.html.

FOSL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pacific Crest raised shares of Fossil Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fossil Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59. Fossil Group has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $51.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

In other Fossil Group news, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $451,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $57,186.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1,687.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 1,123,022 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,929,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after buying an additional 548,901 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,611,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,283,000 after buying an additional 459,907 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,995,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 278.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 491,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 361,403 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

