Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Flowers Foods, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.00. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $868.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, November 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wunderlich began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) opened at 19.57 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Avera sold 70,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,381,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 499,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Wheeler sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $158,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $462,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,197 shares of company stock worth $3,481,805. 16.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment’s production plant locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Opelika, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jamestown, North Carolina, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

