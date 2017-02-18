Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial Corporation lifted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Cousins Properties in a report released on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst T. Lesnick now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ FY2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business earned $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.16 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

“Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Issued By Capital One Financial Corporation” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-earnings-estimate-for-cousins-properties-incorporated-cuz-issued-by-capital-one-financial-corporation.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) opened at 8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

“Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Issued By Capital One Financial Corporation” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/q1-2017-earnings-estimate-for-cousins-properties-incorporated-cuz-issued-by-capital-one-financial-corporation.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 802,692 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 330,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 191,865 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,921,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 1,340,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 560,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 404,451 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated (Cousins) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on development, acquisition, leasing and property management. The Company’s investment strategy is to purchase Class A office assets or locate opportunistic development or redevelopment projects in its core markets to which it can add value through relationships, capital, or market expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.