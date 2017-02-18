Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sectorperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/ppg-industries-inc-ppg-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPG Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 389,342 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,442,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,778,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) opened at 102.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $89.64 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post $6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.93%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) manufactures and distributes a range of coatings, specialty materials and glass products. PPG operates through three business segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural-Americas and Asia Pacific, and architectural-EMEA coatings businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.