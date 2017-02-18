Potbelly Corporation Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBPB. Maxim Group upgraded Potbelly Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) opened at 13.50 on Thursday. Potbelly Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $340.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm earned $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Potbelly Corporation had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 655,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly Corporation by 7.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly Corporation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Potbelly Corporation news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly Corporation

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering sandwiches, salads and other menu items. The Company owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company also has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops.

