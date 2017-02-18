Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Pool Corporation had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company earned $445.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

“Pool Corporation (POOL) Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/pool-corporation-pool-expected-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-39-per-share.html.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pool Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pool Corporation from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) opened at 116.61 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 48.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Pool Corporation by 3,146.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is also a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. The Company operates over 340 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through its over four distribution networks, such as SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

