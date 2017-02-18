PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) opened at 126.86 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business earned $3.83 billion during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.79 per share, with a total value of $122,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,478.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concannon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

