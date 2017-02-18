Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) opened at 11.25 on Friday. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $768.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Photronics had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Photronics’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $66,014.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,242 shares of company stock worth $94,107 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 935.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 506,352 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Photronics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Photronics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 520,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 105,743 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

