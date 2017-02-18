Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.26% of Phillips 66 worth $116,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,562,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,404,000 after buying an additional 459,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,109,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,073,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,989,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,918,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,013,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,710,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,994,000 after buying an additional 90,240 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 78.66 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.67 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

In related news, VP Lawrence Michael Ziemba sold 101,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,686,723.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $314,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,810 shares of company stock worth $15,498,105 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

