PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) opened at 24.25 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.38 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. PBF Energy has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $35.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/pbf-energy-inc-pbf-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-23rd.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.