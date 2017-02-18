Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director Paul G. Cataford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) opened at 36.50 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $37.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04.

“Paul G. Cataford Sells 2,500 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/paul-g-cataford-sells-2500-shares-of-sierra-wireless-inc-sw-stock.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SW. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc offers second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) cellular embedded wireless modules and gateways. The Company offers products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprises. It operates through three segments: OEM Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.