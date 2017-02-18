Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) (Delayed Data from NSDQ) $11.47 USD 11.47 203,013 -0.08 (-0.69%) Updated Feb 17, 2017 03:59 PM ET Volume: 203,013 Open: $11.54 Prior Close: $11.55

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/oxford-lane-capital-corp-oxlc-receives-consensus-rating-of-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) opened at 11.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 150.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80,866 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

