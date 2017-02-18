Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. United Technologies Corporation makes up about 1.8% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 136.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 24.1% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 112.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67. United Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $112.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm earned $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. United Technologies Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/osborn-williams-donohoe-llc-increases-stake-in-united-technologies-corporation-utx.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Vetr raised United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.62.

In other United Technologies Corporation news, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,974.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $335,051.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,544.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $614,553. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.