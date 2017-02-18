Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Position in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 433,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 149,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 42.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen and Company set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rowe dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation from $109.00 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.61 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $153,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,106.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $2,195,738. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

