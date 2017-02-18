Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $5,222,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 140.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 735,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 428,949 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 638,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 101,414 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 222.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 110,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 76,306 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 91,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.69 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm earned $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 113.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser purchased 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $599,051.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,705.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

