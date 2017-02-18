ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (OROVY) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (NASDAQ:OROVY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given ORIENT O/SEAS INTL an industry rank of .hide_lte_ie6 { display:none; } .hide_lte_ie7 { display:none; } .hide_lte_ie8 { display:none; } .hide_lte_ie9 { display:none; } .hide_lte_ie10 { display:none; } OROVY: NA – Brokerage Recommendations – Zacks.com var WIDGET_PATH_JS = ‘widget3.zacks.com’;var WIDGET3_PATH_JS = ‘widget3.zacks.com’;var PROTOCOL_JS = ‘https://’;var HTTP_PROTOCOL_JS = ‘https://’;var SITE_ROOT_PROTOCOL = ‘https://www.zacks.com/’;var STATIC_CONTENT_ROOT_JS = ‘https://staticx.zacks.com’;var STATIC_TUNER_IMAGE_ROOT = ‘https://staticx-tuner.zacks.com/images/’;var DEFAULT_HOST = ‘www.zacks.com’;var appendNumber = 4;var prependNumber = 1;var swipervar _qevents = _qevents || [];(function() {var elem = document.createElement(‘script’);elem.src = (document.location.protocol == “https:” ? “https://secure” : “http://edge”) + “.quantserve.com/quant.js”;elem.async = true;elem.type = “text/javascript”;var scpt = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0];scpt.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, scpt);})();$(document).ready(function() { var currentDate = new Date(); var expirationDate = new Date(currentDate.getFullYear(), currentDate.getMonth(), currentDate.getDate()+1, 0, 0, 0); var takeover_cookieval = ( $.cookie(“takeover”) == null ) ? false : true; var display_status = $(“.takeover_overlay”).attr(“display”); if ( takeover_cookieval == false && display_status == ‘on’ ) { $.cookie(“takeover”, “1”, {expires: expirationDate}); takeover_display(true); } else{ $(‘#google_ads’).addClass(‘hide’); }}); var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; (function() { var gads = document.createElement(“script”); gads.async = true; gads.type = “text/javascript”; var useSSL = “https:” == document.location.protocol; gads.src = (useSSL ? “https:” : “http:”) + “//www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js”; var node =document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0]; node.parentNode.insertBefore(gads, node); })(); var ybotq = ybotq || []; (function() { var js = document.createElement(“script”); js.src = “//cdn.yldbt.com/js/yieldbot.intent.js”; var node = document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0]; node.parentNode.insertBefore(js, node); })(); ybotq.push(function () { yieldbot.pub(“003d”); // Leaderboard-top yieldbot.defineSlot(“Leaderboard-top_101”); // Lrec-top yieldbot.defineSlot(“Lrec-top_201”); // Skyscraper-LefRail yieldbot.defineSlot(“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”); yieldbot.enableAsync(); yieldbot.go(); }); ybotq.push(function() { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.pubads().set(“adsense_background_color”, “FFFFFF”); }); }); var slot_lookup = {}; ybotq.push(function() { googletag.cmd.push(function() { // Leaderboard-bottom googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Leaderboard-bottom”, [728,90], “Leaderboard-bottom_102”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Leaderboard-top slot_lookup[“Leaderboard-top_101”] = googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Leaderboard-top”, [728,90], “Leaderboard-top_101”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Lrec-top slot_lookup[“Lrec-top_201”] = googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Lrec-top”, [[336,280],[300,250]], “Lrec-top_201”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Lrec-middle googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Lrec-middle”, [336,280], “Lrec-middle_202”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Skyscraper-LefRail slot_lookup[“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”] = googletag.defineSlot(“/2802258/ZComQuote-Skyscraper-LefRail”, [160,600], “Skyscraper-LefRail_301”).addService(googletag.pubads()); // Leaderboard-top yieldbot.setSlotTargeting(“Leaderboard-top_101”, slot_lookup[“Leaderboard-top_101”]); // Lrec-top yieldbot.setSlotTargeting(“Lrec-top_201”, slot_lookup[“Lrec-top_201”]); // Skyscraper-LefRail yieldbot.setSlotTargeting(“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”, slot_lookup[“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”]); googletag.pubads(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.enableServices(); }); }); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({ google_ad_client: “ca-pub-2333136737514314”, enable_page_level_ads: true }); var _price_chart_compatibility_mode = true;$(document).ready(function() { window.charts.init_charts( ‘chart_form’, ‘chart_canvas’ );});hamburger_menu(); //window.addEventListener(‘resize’, go); $(window).resize(function(){ hamburger_menu(); }); function hamburger_menu() { if( $(window).width() < 1024 ) { /*alert( $(window).width() );*/ $(".header-logos").show(); $(".user-menu_list").show(); } else { $(".header-logos").hide(); $(".user-menu_list").hide(); } } Join Sign In Member Sign In Keep Me Signed In What does "Remember Me" do? Forgot Password Create a New Account HomeStocksStocks+StocksZacks #1 RankZacks RankZacks Industry RankZacks Sector RankEquity ResearchMarketsFundsFunds+FundsMutual FundsETFsMutual Fund ScreenerETF ScreenerTop ETFsEarningsEarnings+EarningsEarnings CalendarEarnings ReleasesEarnings ESPEarnings ESP FilterScreeningScreening+ScreeningStock ScreenerMutual Fund ScreenerETF ScreenerPremium ScreensQuant MonitorResearch WizardFinanceFinance+Personal FinanceInsuranceInvestingMoney ManagingReal EstateRetirement PlanningTax InformationPortfolioPortfolio+My PortfolioCreate PortfolioEducationEducation+EducationStocksStyle ScoresFundsScreeningVideoPersonal TrainingServicesServices+Services OverviewZacks UltimateZacks Investor CollectionZacks PremiumZacks ConfidentialBlack Box TraderCounterstrikeETF InvestorGame ChangersHome Run InvestorIncome InvestorInsider TraderLarge-Cap TraderMomentum TraderMethod for TradingOptions TraderReitmeister TraderResearch WizardShort ListStocks Under $10Surprise TraderTAZRTop 10 StocksValue Investor document.getElementById('search-q').setAttribute("autocomplete", "off"); Menu HomeStocksStocks+StocksZacks #1 RankZacks RankZacks Industry RankZacks Sector RankEquity ResearchMarketsFundsFunds+FundsMutual FundsETFsMutual Fund ScreenerETF ScreenerTop ETFsEarningsEarnings+EarningsEarnings CalendarEarnings ReleasesEarnings ESPEarnings ESP FilterScreeningScreening+ScreeningStock ScreenerMutual Fund ScreenerETF ScreenerPremium ScreensQuant MonitorResearch WizardFinanceFinance+Personal FinanceInsuranceInvestingMoney ManagingReal EstateRetirement PlanningTax InformationPortfolioPortfolio+My PortfolioCreate PortfolioEducationEducation+EducationStocksStyle ScoresFundsScreeningVideoPersonal TrainingServicesServices+Services OverviewZacks UltimateZacks Investor CollectionZacks PremiumZacks ConfidentialBlack Box TraderCounterstrikeETF InvestorGame ChangersHome Run InvestorIncome InvestorInsider TraderLarge-Cap TraderMomentum TraderMethod for TradingOptions TraderReitmeister TraderResearch WizardShort ListStocks Under $10Surprise TraderTAZRTop 10 StocksValue Investor Join Sign In Member Sign In Keep Me Signed In What does "Remember Me" do? Forgot Password Create a New Account Close this window Help ybotq.push(function () { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("Leaderboard-top_101"); }); }); You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division out of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type out of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.OK Cancel Back to top more close Quotes & News Quote Overview Real Time Quotes News Zacks Research *Snapshot *Analyst Report *Style Scores *Detailed Estimates Comparison to Industry Zacks Experts View More Research Zacks Scorecard--> *Broker Recommendations Full Company Report Broker Digest Report Earnings Announcements Broker Reports Insiders Earnings Transcripts Charts *Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise *Fundamental Charts Comparative Interactive Charts Price and Consensus Price & EPS Surprise 12 Month EPS Broker Recommendations Financials Financial Overview Income Statements Balance Sheet Cash flow Statements Options Option Chain Options Greek Montage Access Zacks Data Feed ybotq.push(function () { googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“Skyscraper-LefRail_301”); }); }); $(document).ready(function(){ generatetooltip(“zacks_qtip_tooltip”) ;}); //Generate tooltip function function generatetooltip(element_class) { $(“.”+element_class).each(function() { $(this).qtip({ show: “click” , content: { text: $(“#” + $(this).attr(“rel”) ) } ,suppress : false ,overwrite: false , style: { classes: “zacks-tooltip” } , hide: { event: “click mouseout” , fixed: true , delay: 60 } , position: { my: “top center” } }); }); } QUOTE_FEED_PATH = ‘quote-feed.zacks.com’; TICKER_JS_VAR = ‘OROVY’; Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY) (Delayed Data from OTC) window.page_id=’quote’; Add to portfolio Trades from $3 $19.16 USD 19.16 196 +1.60 (9.11%) Updated Sep 13, 2016 12:33 PM ET Volume: 196 Open: $19.16 Prior Close: $17.56 Zacks Rank [?]: Style Scores [?]: Research Report [?]: –> Value: A | Growth: B | Momentum: NA | VGM: NA View All Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys View All Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys–> The Zacks Scorecard is a complimentary set out of indicators to use alongside the Zacks Rank. It allows the investor to better focus on the stocks that are the best fit for his or her personal investment style. We produce five unique ratings, including the Zacks Style Score, which combines the individual style scores into 1 rating: Zacks Style Score A based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIENT O/SEAS INTL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/orient-oseas-intl-orovy-receives-average-rating-of-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (NASDAQ:OROVY) opened at 19.16 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $2.40 billion. ORIENT O/SEAS INTL has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (OROVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENT O/SEAS INTL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENT O/SEAS INTL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.