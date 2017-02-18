Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) opened at 29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $303.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.48. Orchids Paper Products Company has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchids Paper Products Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/orchids-paper-products-company-tis-announces-dividend-of-0-35.html.

Orchids Paper Products Company Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a supplier of consumer tissue products. The Company produces bulk tissue paper, known as parent rolls, and converts parent rolls into finished products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins. The Company offers customers an array of private label products across the value, premium and ultra-premium market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchids Paper Products Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchids Paper Products Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.