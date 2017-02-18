Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC Has $5,554,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.9% of Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 427,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 76.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 443,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 56,506 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 92.0% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 127,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 61,148 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 61.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company earned $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 70.52%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $390,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

